Lisa Haydon becomes a mother again to a baby boy; Shares the FIRST picture of Leo with his elder brother Zack

Lisa Haydon, who was last seen in 's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil as Lisa D'Souza in a cameo role had been stealing away the limelight on social media with her stunning pregnancy photos. The actress was recently seen flaunting her nine-month pregnant baby bump with pride on her Instagram account. And guess what? Lisa has delivered her second child. Yes! You heard it right. The actress and her husband Dino Lalvani are blessed with a baby boy and we just can't keep calm.

Lisa has shared the first picture of her second son whom she and her hubby have named Leo. Sharing an adorable picture of Leo with her elder son Zack, Lisa wrote, "This little blessing has touched my heart in a way nothing else ever has. Been totally speechless and in love watching you both and can’t believe I get to be your mama. ‘Leo & Zack’ #Brothers And my forever valentine— Yesterday was our 5 year anniversary of the day we met, on Feb 13th one freaky Friday, life has never been the same since. Thank you Hub for building family with me. #HeartRevolution."

Lisa Haydon had walked down the aisle back in 2016 in a hush-hush ceremony with Dino Lalvani in Phuket, Thailand and later announced it on social media. Back in May 2017, Lisa became a mother for the first time and Dino & she welcomed their baby boy. They named him ‘Zack.’ Post that, Lisa has been sharing photos and videos of him growing up on her social media handle.

