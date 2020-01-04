Lisa Haydon flaunts her nine month baby bump in a swim suit; To announce the good news any day now

Lisa Haydon, who is set to become the mother for the second time, shared a beautiful picture from the third trimester ahead of her delivery.

Lisa Haydon is in the best phase of her life these days. The actress is expecting her second child and is the last stage of her pregnancy. And while Lisa is ready to pop any day, the diva is quite excited to embrace motherhood once again. Sharing her excitement with her fans, the soon to be mommy Lisa Haydon dropped a beautiful picture of herself on social media wherein she was seen flaunting her nine-month pregnant baby bump with proud.

In the sun kissed picture on Instagram, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress was seen posing in a greyish black coloured swim suit paired with a grey coloured robe. While her face was hidden by her open locks, the flowery background added on to the beauty of the picture. Lisa expressed her nervousness about the new addition in her life in the caption and revealed that she will be welcoming the little munchkin any time. The soon to be mommy wrote, “Any day now”.

Take a look at Lisa Haydon’s picture flaunting her baby bump in the last trimester of her pregnancy:

Lisa Haydon has been actively sharing her pregnancy journey on social media like pro. To note, the Queen actress, who is married to Dino Lalvani since October 2016, is already a proud mommy of a two year old son Zack. In fact, the happy family also announced Lisa’s pregnancy in the most adorable way with a picture of the trio enjoying in the sea and wrote, “Party of four on the way.”

