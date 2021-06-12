Lisa Haydon gives her peace of mind to a troll who comments on 'her being pregnant all the time'

Soon to be mom and actress, Lisa Haydon handled a troll in a classy way for commenting on her pictures. Read on to know more.

‘Queen’ actress Lisa Haydon is expecting a third child with her husband, Dino Lalvani. He is a businessman and the couple has two sons together, Zack and Leo. Lisa disclosed on her Instagram that this time she is going to give birth to a baby girl. When it comes to pregnancy no one can flaunt it better than Lisa Haydon, more than flaunting it’s all about embracing it in the public eye and the actress seems pretty good at it. Lisa Haydon frequently posts amazing pictures from her pregnancy shoot.

Recently, Lisa shared pictures from a shoot with the Harper’s Bazaar, India. In the photo, Lisa can be seen sitting on a surfing board and enjoying the water beneath. What captured the attention in this picture is a comment that reads, “It seems like you are pregnant all the time!! Do you love being pregnant?” To which Lisa replied pretty calmly saying, “Yes I do it’s a very special time. But also no not anymore. I look forward to life after childbirth”. Another user said, “So awesome to hear from you, Lisa. You have a stunning body. I adore your pregnancy pics so much! Wish you the best! Take care, stay safe.”

Take a look at Lisa Haydon’s response:

Lisa started as a model back in 2008 and moved on to become a fashion designer. Later, she starred in several Bollywood movies. The actress has also been the host and head judge of ‘India’s Next Top Model’. Lisa married Dino Lalvani back in 2016.

On the work front, Lisa Haydon had previously appeared in films like ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, ‘Queen’, ‘Housefull 3’, ‘Rascals’, ‘The Shaukeens’, etc.

