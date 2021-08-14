Lisa Haydon shares first picture of her ‘heavenly perfect’ baby girl Lara, showers immense love; SEE

Bollywood actor Lisa Haydon embraced motherhood once again in the month of July, this year. However, this time the star had a unique way to mark the arrival of her baby girl. Instead of sharing a special post, the actor confirmed the news by replying to a fan’s comment on Instagram. After keeping her maternity journey a hush affair for quite a long time, on Saturday, August 14, Lisa finally shared the first glimpse of her little munchkin on Instagram. While doing so, the Housefull 3 actor also announced her hubby Dino Lalvani’s debut on the photo-sharing application.

In the new pictures, Lisa can be seen donning gorgeous black ensembles as she holds her baby girl endearingly. Showing immense love and affection, Lisa while re-sharing her husband’s first post, said “We love you baby girl, with everything that we’ve got!! You are heavenly perfection! Ps: My Love Dino Lalvani is now on Instagram guys. Let’s be nice and give him a warm welcome.” Meanwhile, Dino Lalavni captioned the photos as “MY GIRLS @lisahaydon and LARA.”

Take a look:

As soon as the photos surfaced online, fans flooded Dino’s comment section with umpteen congratulatory messages and red hearts emoticons. A user said, “They both look heavenly. I really admire Lisa for living life to the fullest.” While another wrote, “Most beautiful girls in the world. Congratulations Dino to your family who I love more and love everyday.” Even wifey Lisa professed her love for her husband with red hearts as she welcomed him on the photo-sharing application.

Lisa and Dino Lalvani tied the knot with each other back in the year 2016. The couple are proud parents to three children Zack, Leo and Lara. On the work front, the star has appeared in several Bollywood movies including Aisha, Housefull 3, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

