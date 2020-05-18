Lisa Haydon shares photos of son Zack's birthday; Says 'Had a small party keeping social distancing in mind'

Lisa Haydon has shared some adorable pictures of her elder son Zack's 3rd birthday party that was celebrated in Hong Kong on Sunday.

Lisa Haydon, who was last seen in 's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil as Lisa D'Souza in a cameo role had been stealing away the limelight on social media with her stunning pre and post-pregnancy photos and pictures of her kids Zack and Leo. The actress and her husband Dino Lalvani were blessed with their first child Zack on 17 May 2017 and they were blessed with their second child in February 2020. Since then, Lisa has been treating fans with some adorable pictures of her kids on her Instagram account.

Recently, Lisa and Dino celebrated their elder son Zack's third birthday on Sunday. The actress who is residing in Hong Kong with her husband and kids shared some stunning pictures from the birthday party on her Instagram story. Lisa shared a series of pictures from the celebration revealing how they fulfilled Zack's dream of meeting his favourite superhero Spider-Man. The actress even shared an adorable picture of her holding onto Leo and mentioned his first party. In the first pic shared, we can see Zack meeting his superhero. She wrote, "Zack turned 3 today."

Sharing the second picture, Lisa wrote, "He wished for Spider-Man to come and play with him and a few friends. We had a small party keeping social distancing in mind." Later, she shared the pictures of the cake which was baked at home. Sharing a photo, where we can see the superhero lifting up Zack high who looks elated, Lisa wrote, "Couldn't be happier with these pics."

Meanwhile, for the uninitiated, Lisa Haydon had walked down the aisle back in 2016 in a hush-hush ceremony with Dino Lalvani in Phuket, Thailand and later announced it on social media. The actress is having a gala time with her kids and hubby at her home in Hong Kong and her Instagram pictures and videos are proof of it.

