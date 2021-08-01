Lisa Haydon shuts down troll saying her ‘baby will be cursed’ with perfect one word reply

Actress Lisa Haydon shared a promotional post for a sun protection lotion on her Instagram handle. She captioned her post, "Here's your reminder that even though this monsoon, the sun may be playing hide and seek- You should still not forget your sun protection!" Soon after she uploaded the post, a social media user said that her “baby will be cursed for fooling followers”. Reacting to her post a netizen commented, "@lisahaydon stop selling chemicals to ruin people life. Your baby will be cursed for fooling followers." Taking no time, Lisa quickly shut down the troll with one word: "Wow". Many fans of the actress also commented and supported her.

Lisa’s well-wishers and fans showered love on her and even asked about her child. A fan wrote, "Put some pics of the new little one." For the unversed, Lisa and husband Dino Lalvani were blessed with their third child, a baby girl, recently. The couple didn't make any announcement, nor did they share a picture of the newborn on social media. Instead, she took to the comments section of a post and responded to a question by a fan who had asked her, "Hey can you tell me please where're your 3 tiny babies." She had replied, "In my arms."

Lisa, who is quite active on Instagram, had earlier expressed nervousness at the prospect of becoming a mother for the third time. “Any other moms out there nervous about another baby coming along while you still have a baby in your arms? I worry about his little emotions, how will he feel and express himself while he’s yet learning how to talk. Precious boy you are so loved and will be ever so even when your sister arrives in ten weeks,” she had written.

Lisa has worked in movies such as Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Queen, Housefull 3 and Aisha.