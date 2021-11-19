A list of Saif Ali Khan & Rani Mukerji films to binge watch before they reunite for Bunty Aur Babli 2

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji were one of the most loved on-screen pairs of Bollywood. Although both of them have not shared the screen space together for a long time now, but their upcoming movie Bunty Aur Babli 2 has created a lot of hype as the hit Jodi of Saif and Rani is making a comeback. The sequel to the superhit movie Bunty Aur Babli is here and we are sure that fans are pumped up to welcome one of their favourite Jodi. But before you watch them in Bunty Aur Babli 2, we are going to list down the movies in which Saif and Rani's Jodi have impressed us.

Hum Tum

Hum Tum was one of their best films. It was a unique love story of a couple over the ages. This film gave rise to a cartoon couple that became too popular amongst the masses. Be it the songs or the sizzling chemistry of Rani and Saif, everything proved to be a hit.

Ta Ra Rum Pum

Ta Ra Rum Pum was released in 2007. It is a romantic, family drama starring Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles. In this film, Saif plays the role of a father of two children and a race car driver. The movie is about how Saif meets with an accident after which their family faces a simultaneous downfall. This was a hit movie of the duo upon its release.

Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic

The movie was released in the year 2008. It was a family drama that also had some doses of comedy. This was another flick of Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji together, in which Saif plays the role of a father. He is not the birth father of the children but gets the custody of four children after their parent's accident. The story of the film revolves around Saif and the children falling in love with a fairy, who comes into their life to bring the family together.

