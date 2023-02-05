Little fan disappointed after watching Pathaan; Here’s how SRK REACTED

Pathan, released on 25th January marks Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen as a lead in over four years, and the movie has broken all records. The movie, led by Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, and directed by Siddharth Anand has been widely acclaimed by international and national audiences. The filmmakers have expressed the film has surpassed their expectations. While everyone went gaga over the film, a cute little fan has a different opinion of the film. And Shah Rukh Khan took the fan’s comments very seriously and promised to work harder for his next film.

A netizen shared a cute video of a little girl saying she watched Pathaan recently, and on being asked if she liked watching the film, she replies no. The user tagged King Khan on the tweet and wrote, “Oops!” Sharukh had a delightful response to this. He retweeted the tweet and wrote, “Oh oh!! Have to work harder now. Back to the drawing board. Can’t let the younger audience be disappointed. Desh ke youth ka sawaal hai. PS: Try DDLJ on her please….maybe she is the romantic types….kids u never know!” The response by the actor and the voice of the toddler has made our day and is going viral on the internet. Watch the video here: