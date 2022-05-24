Little Kiara Advani dancing to Karisma Kapoor's song shows she was meant to be a heroine; VIDEO

Kiara Advani is riding high on the success of her recently released film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and gearing up for her next release JugJugg Jeeyo. Starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli, the film will be released on June 24, 2022. Directed by Raj Mehta of Good Newwz fame, the flick is bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. However, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is helmed by Anees Bazmee and feature Kiara, Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav among others. Written by Aakash Kaushik and Farhad Samji, the film has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under T-Series Films and Murad Khetani and Anjum Khetani under the banner Cine1 Studios. The actress has been promoting her films in full swing, keeping her fashion game on point.

Meanwhile, taking a break from the movies, let us show you a video of little Kiara dancing to Karisma Kapoor and Govinda's song, ‘Mai toh raste se ja raha tha’ from the movie ‘Coolie No. 1’. The video of Kiara dancing will surely melt your heart and hit your nostalgia chords. The 29-year-old actress had shared the major throwback video on her Instagram, captioning it as, Epic dance moves be like #MajorThrowback.

Click here to watch the video:

Kiara Advani was born on 31 July 1992 to a famous Indian businessman, Jagdeep Advani, and Genevieve Jaffrey, a teacher of Sindhi, Scottish, Irish, Portuguese, and Spanish ancestry. The actress has a younger brother Mishaal. Kiara predominantly has appeared in various Indian films. Besides acting, Kiara also holds a Graduation degree from Jai Hind College of Mass Communication, Mumbai, India. There are a few facts about the gorgeous actress.

Kiara Advani made her acting debut in the 2014 Bollywood film Fugly. While the film was a box office failure, Kiara made a comeback in Bollywood with Neeraj Pandey’s M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. However, the actress never looked back thereafter and gave hits like Kabir Singh, Good Newwz, and Shershaah among others.