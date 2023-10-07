'Little Miss Sunshine’: New mom Swara Bhasker drops cute PIC of daughter Raabiyaa napping in her crib

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker and her husband, activist Fahad Ahmad must be spending a lot of time around burp clothes and diapers and probably smelling like baby products too. Ever since the couple was blessed with their first baby, a daughter they named Raabiyaa on September 23, the actress has been posting unseen images of the little one on her Instagram stories. A while back, Swara gave us a glimpse of her little one sleeping peacefully in her beautifully decorated crib.

Swara Bhasker shares cute picture of daughter Raabiyaa

If you take a look at actress Swara Bhasker’s Instagram profile, you will witness her enjoying motherhood to the fullest. Days after giving birth to Raabiyaa, the Raanjhanaa actress shared the wonderful news with the world by posting pictures of the baby girl in her arms. Time and again, she has also been updating her fans with her whereabouts and giving them a glimpse of the newborn. Yet again, the new mother posted a picture that showed her girl peacefully napping in her crib. The wooden crib looks beautiful as it’s decorated with several stuffed toys bordering it. With two small pillows by her side, the baby sleeps cozily wearing a white romper, a pair of warm socks, and a tiny little cap. Captioning the picture, the actress penned, “Little Miss Sunshine catching some sunshine of her own!”

Take a look:

Swara Bhasker on motherhood and childbirth

Even though the Nil Battey Sannata actress is enjoying the new phase of her life, she also feels that childbirth is the hardest thing she has ever done. Swara earlier told the Times of India, “It’s a blessing. It’s also the hardest thing I’ve ever done. I can’t believe that women have done this for millennia without epidurals and multiple times.”

Along with Swara, Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz is also enjoying her time with her baby boy Koa Phoenix Dolan who completed 2 months on October 1. A while back, the Rustom actress shared a selfie on her Instagram stories where she looked a bit worried as her son was hurting and dealing with some kind of pain.

