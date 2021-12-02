‘Living the dream’: Priyanka Chopra gives glimpse of romantic date with Nick Jonas on 3rd anniversary

On Wednesday, December 2, power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are celebrating their third marriage anniversary together. In a previous interview, Chopra had stated that her hubby would visit the Baywatch star for a day amid Citadel shoot. It seems that the reports were true. Apparently, the married couple is enjoying a romantic date on their special day. The Matrix actor took to social media to confirm the same by sharing a sneak peek of their dinner table.

With a feathery backdrop that reads, “Always and forever”, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ dinner table was accentuated with a beautiful card that included a special note. “Found you, Married you, Keeping you” was imprinted on the green card, while the dim background of the photo can be seen lit up with multiple candles. Although Priyanka and Nick both don’t feature in the post, the latest photo aptly screams all things love and romance. While sharing the picture online, Priyanka Chopra wrote ‘living the dream’ before tagging her husband’s name with a heart emoticon.

This comes just a week after global Icon Priyanka Chopra made headlines for removing Nick Jonas’ surname from her Instagram handle. As soon as the development caught the attention of fans, rumours of ‘all is not well in the paradise’ surfaced online. However, Chopra’s mother quickly debunked all fake rumours clarifying everything’s fine between the two and Priyanka’s latest Instagram post is a testimony to it.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s love story began with a direct message via Twitter. Nick Jonas slid into Priyanka Chopra's Twitter DMs in 2016, but they didn't begin dating until a year and a half later. He proposed in her Crete with a $200,000 Tiffany cushion-cut diamond ring. They got married in a lavish three-day celebration in December 2018 and went on to host four more wedding receptions, nearly putting the royal wedding to shame.

