Lizaa Malik claims Sushant Singh Rajput dated Kriti Sanon; Says 'We knew they were seeing each other'

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon appeared in the movie Raabta back in 2017. They never officially confirmed their relationship.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise on 14th June 2020 shocked the entire entertainment industry and the nation. The late actor had also worked extensively in television before his journey in Bollywood. That is why he also enjoyed a huge fan following. In the past few weeks, Sushant’s case has been mired with numerous debates and controversies. In the midst of all this, Lizaa Malik of Who’s Your Daddy fame has made a few revelations related to the late actor.

Malik claims that Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon dated each other. The actress states that she met Sushant for the last time two and a half years back when the latter was with his Raabta co-star Kriti. That was during her birthday celebrations in a club situated in Bandra. Malik is all praises for Sushant as she calls him a charming and full-of-life person. She further added that they had a lot of common friends including Mahesh Shetty.

The actress further calls Sushant a fun-loving guy with a good sense of humor. Lizaa Malik cites the reason behind the feeling that the late actor and Kriti Sanon being a couple. Talking to IANS, she says, “When it is a public gathering and a birthday party, the host is always busy. So, Kriti was busy attending guests as it was a big party. I saw Sushant all charged up, dancing, getting a drink at the bar, and socialising. They looked pretty happy and they were trying to be good hosts. Even if you're not going out loud, telling the world that ‘oh, we are dating', one can see the spark.”

Malik further adds that everyone knew Sushant and Kriti were seeing each other. Talking about the two actors, they always remained tight-lipped about their relationship. Kriti was also seen arriving for Sushant Singh Rajput’s funeral a day after he passed away on 14th June 2020.

