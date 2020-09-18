Lizaa Malik claims Sushant Singh Rajput dated Kriti Sanon; Says 'We knew they were seeing each other'
Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise on 14th June 2020 shocked the entire entertainment industry and the nation. The late actor had also worked extensively in television before his journey in Bollywood. That is why he also enjoyed a huge fan following. In the past few weeks, Sushant’s case has been mired with numerous debates and controversies. In the midst of all this, Lizaa Malik of Who’s Your Daddy fame has made a few revelations related to the late actor.
Malik claims that Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon dated each other. The actress states that she met Sushant for the last time two and a half years back when the latter was with his Raabta co-star Kriti. That was during her birthday celebrations in a club situated in Bandra. Malik is all praises for Sushant as she calls him a charming and full-of-life person. She further added that they had a lot of common friends including Mahesh Shetty.
The actress further calls Sushant a fun-loving guy with a good sense of humor. Lizaa Malik cites the reason behind the feeling that the late actor and Kriti Sanon being a couple. Talking to IANS, she says, “When it is a public gathering and a birthday party, the host is always busy. So, Kriti was busy attending guests as it was a big party. I saw Sushant all charged up, dancing, getting a drink at the bar, and socialising. They looked pretty happy and they were trying to be good hosts. Even if you're not going out loud, telling the world that ‘oh, we are dating', one can see the spark.”
Malik further adds that everyone knew Sushant and Kriti were seeing each other. Talking about the two actors, they always remained tight-lipped about their relationship. Kriti was also seen arriving for Sushant Singh Rajput’s funeral a day after he passed away on 14th June 2020.
Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's 2018 April notes recovered by NCB, late actor wrote about meeting 'Kriti' & no smoking
Anonymous 3 hours ago
I think susanta father also married twice.
Anonymous 4 hours ago
If dig lot of girl friend may be there before film industry.Really the guy had enjoyed his life though he is from lower middle class family.
Anonymous 5 hours ago
We all knew he broke up with Ankita for Kriti sanon but what shook me what his Thailand trips with sara and sharing room stories. Why was he craving for acceptance from arrogant people like sara and kareena. Why he wanted to be a part of Sara's fake social circle having vultures like karan johar, bhatts, kapoors, khan's. Sara is just all gloss and no soul.
Anonymous 5 hours ago
so? they girls were willing.. did he force them? no.
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Sushant was a brilliant man and an achiever but having said that he wasn't any different from other outsiders like Akshay and Srk. He was dating women left right and centre. Indians would have shamed if it was a girl instead of Sushant.
Anonymous 5 hours ago
all the people dissing a dead man who is not here to defend himself.. there is a special place in hell for you
Anonymous 6 hours ago
notice how the mafia has shifted the focus on sushant's personal life
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Girl, one of the most important things in an investigation like this is gaining insight into the victim's personal life. That's the first thing the CBI should have done instead of focusing all their energy on trying to get Rhea into jail.
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Why ppl are acting surprised about it? We all knew they were dating ,,
Anonymous 6 hours ago
He slept with every single co star. Part of the audition I guess.
Anonymous 6 hours ago
We already knew this!
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Sushant was a big fan of playboy Ranbir. He was following his footsteps to date every coactress, enjoy with her and then dump her after doing PR for film's release.
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Who knows Sushant must have also dated Katrina and Priyanka.
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Burnol moment for Ankita Lokhande.
Anonymous 7 hours ago
I feel he has dated parineeti too back in 2013. They chemistry was something out of the world
Anonymous 7 hours ago
If he was dating Kriti in April 2018 then how come he was in love with Sara the same year and was sharing room with her during promotions ? And why he started dating Sara's friend Rhea after breakup. To make Sara Jealous ? I want Justice for Sushant and Disha but this guy Sushant isn't a saint what media is trying to make him. Why was goswami so furious when someone called Sushant a druggy. He was s druggy and a womaniser but this has got nothing with his murder.
Anonymous 7 hours ago
All the blinds are true. Drug addict,mental case,womanizer.
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Now who the heck is this?
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Whom he did not date?
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Kangana Lol. SSR never dated Kangana and would have never done such a big mistake.
Anonymous 8 hours ago
You got a problem that he had a good social life or simply frustrated with your own? Besides who in Bollywood today does not have multiple partners? Not that it is advised but ever asked them whom are you not dating?
Anonymous 8 hours ago
You got a problem- that he had an active social life or simply frustrated with your own?...Also tell me which contemporary Bollywood actor today has not had more than one partner?