Lizelle D’Souza opens up on her inspiring weight loss journey; Reveals how she lost 40 kilos

Filmmaker and ace choreographer took to his official Instagram handle and shared the pictures of his wife. He also pens down an appreciation post for her amazing weight loss journey. Many celebrities also reacted to the post and congratulated his wife Lizelle for making it possible. The filmmaker even said that he is proud of her. Well, now Lizelle has opened up on her journey and revealed how she was able to lose 40 kilos. It was a long journey but she has made up her mind to do it this time.

In an interview with The Time Of India, the star wife says, “I decided in December 2018 that I have to lose weight. I messaged my trainer Prashant and in January 2019, I started with intermittent fasting. Since I was traveling to London for the shoot of ‘Street Dancer’, I was dieting on the go and went off carbs too. I followed that for 15 hours and pushed it to 16 hours. In the first year, I lost around 15-20 kilos. And then during the lockdown, I pushed my intermittent fasting to 18-20 hours and would a single meal a day.”

“People have started noticing a major change in me. Even on cheat days, I would eat pani puri or Sindhi Kadhi. But after Remo fell ill I put on six kilos and I was dieting. But people scared me with all other things. So, I started going slow and then also I managed,” she added.

Lizelle mentioned that she even thought of going for surgery for the weight reduction but then the doctor said that I will gain the weight back. “Remo and my kids supported me a lot during this journey and with their support, I managed to achieve this,” she concludes.

