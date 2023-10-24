'Log mahine ke 6-8 lakh kama rahe hai’: Akshay Kumar feels people on social media say anything for likes

Akshay Kumar has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood, flexing his muscles as an action hero while also nailing the drama and comedy genres. His latest flick, Mission Raniganj, had both critics and regular moviegoers giving it a big thumbs up. Akshay impressed as a mining engineer, Jaswant Singh Gill. Known for his active presence on social media, Akshay recently addressed the concerning trend of modern-day children transforming social media into a lucrative business, shedding light on its darker aspects.

Akshay Kumar on how social media has turned into a way to make money

During an interview with ANI, when asked if young kids should cut down on their social media time for a bit of mental peace, Akshay Kumar had this to say: "Social media ek bahut bada jariya ho gaya hai jaha paise bhi milte hai” (Social media stands as a substantial platform where money is also earned). Lot of people don't even mean what they are saying, but they're just trying to kickstart conversations and get more likes.

The Sooryavanshi star added that ‘Aaj kitne log mahine ke 6-8 lakh kama rahe hai’ (Today, so many people are earning 6 to 8 lakhs a month) all because of a post, a comment, or stirring up a controversy. It's all about business now. Most of the time, they don't really mean half of what they're saying. It's better to just keep living your life and working, not following everything that's written on social media. The OMG 2 actor made it clear that there are two kinds of people out there on social media – those who speak their truth and others who are just cashing in on the game.

Akshay Kumar's exciting lineup of upcoming movies

As for Akshay Kumar's upcoming movies, 2024 is shaping up to be a whirlwind. The actor's got a packed calendar with projects like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sky Force, Welcome 3, Singham Again and the Soorarai Pottru remake. But wait, there's more – Hera Pheri 3, and Khel Khel Mein are also on the horizon.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar 'can't help but smile' as he kickstarts filming for Khel Khel Mein in London-WATCH