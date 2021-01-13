Lohri 2021: Kangana Ranaut says 'children in villages have more fun than city kids' as she recalls festivities

Kangana Ranaut took to social media to drop throwback photos from her childhood celebrations of Lohri. The actress wished her fans on the festival and shared how she used to celebrate with her family.

Like all other festivals, Lohri is also celebrated with fervour all across the nation, especially in the Northern region of India. Even Bollywood celebs wish fans on social media on occasion and speaking of this, , who is a popular star, took to social media to extend good wishes to her fans. The Thalaivi star never misses an occasion to send love to her fans and this time, on Lohri, Kangana recalled how she used to celebrate the festival as a child.

Taking to her Twitter account, Kangana recalled how she and her neighbourhood kids used to celebrate Lohri. She shared childhood photos of herself with her family and left fans curious. Revealing that they used to go and sing Lohri songs and collect sweets from houses all around, she said that children in joint families tend to enjoy the festival more than those who are from nuclear families in cities. Not just this, she wished all her fans on the festival with the note.

Sharing the tweet, Kangana wrote, "In Himachal we have a tradition of singing Lohri, when I was small, children made groups and sang Lohri in neighbourhoods and collected money/sweets, children in villages and joint families have much more fun than city kids in nuclear families, anyway #HappyLohri2021"

Take a look:

In Himachal we have a tradition of singing Lohri, when I was small, children made groups and sang Lohri in neighbourhoods and collected money/sweets, children in villages and joint families have much more fun than city kids in nuclear families, anyway #HappyLohri2021 pic.twitter.com/McsJP65zyw — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 13, 2021

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana is currently in Bhopal to shoot her film Dhaakad. The film is an actioner in which she will be seen playing a spy agent. Besides this, she will be seen in Tejas as a fighter pilot. She also has Thalaivi where she will be seen as J Jayalalithaa.

Also Read|Kangana Ranaut moved to tears with recital of Archana Joglekar's poem on Krishna, calls it the 'power of art'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

Share your comment ×