Lohri 2021: Sidharth Malhotra, Diljit Dosanjh, Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar & others send good wishes to fans

On the occasion of Lohri, Bollywood has been showering love on fans. Many celebs including Sidharth Malhotra, Diljit Dosanjh, Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar, Athiya Shetty and more have wished all on the festival.

Lohri is a festival that marks the end of the winter solstice. It is celebrated with fervour across many parts of India, especially in the North. Even Bollywood celebs mark the festival by spending time with their loved ones and they even wish fans on social media. Speaking of this, since morning, wishes have been coming in on social media from Bollywood stars. Celebs like , Diljit Dosanjh, , , , Athiya Shetty and more have expressed their love for the festival and have sent love to fans.

Sidharth took to his social media handle and sent a sweet wish to all. He wrote, "#HappyLohri wish you joy & happiness." On the other hand, Karan also took to social media to share a photo of Lohri celebrations and wished everyone light and positivity on the occasion. Shraddha Kapoor wrote a wish in Punjabi for her fans and sent them good wishes on the occasion. Athiya Shetty also shared a photo to wish everyone on Lohri on social media. Diljit Dosanjh, who has been raising his voice for farmers, shared a note regarding the same.

He expressed that this year, Lohri will be with Farmers as he wished all on the occasion. Besides this, Nimrat Kaur expressed that she was missing her home and the taste of sweet treats that were made on Lohri. With it, she wished fans on the occasion. Neetu Kapoor shared a video on her Instagram story and wished everyone on Lohri.

#happylohri to one and all....may this festival ring in the positivity and light we all need .... pic.twitter.com/SVHsAkIeaQ — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 13, 2021

Miss being home for the revarees, gajjak and the crackling sounds and warmth of the bonfire today... #HappyLohri all — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) January 13, 2021

Wishing everyone a #HappyLohri and awaiting the happiness of the farmers who need to find an amicable solution from the govt which needs to act fast on these #FarmLaws . Let there be clarity so only farmers Benifit from them . pic.twitter.com/ylEIDo2l2n — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) January 13, 2021

Moongfali di khushboo te Gur di mithaas, Makki di roti te Sarson da Saag, Dil di khushi te apneya da pyar, Mubarak hove tuhanu Lohri da tyohar.#HappyLohri #HappyLohri2021 #Lohri #Lohri2021 #lohricelebration pic.twitter.com/BjwJ8HMj2a — kulraj_randhawa (@kulraj_randhawa) January 13, 2021

2021 Di LOHRI Desh De KISAN’AN De Naal BABA SAB DA BHALA KAREY — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) January 13, 2021

Saareya nu Lohri diyaan lakh lakh wadaaiyan! — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) January 13, 2021

Don't judge each day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds that you plant. Happy Lohri! pic.twitter.com/AxEAJkHwIB — goldie behl (@GOLDIEBEHL) January 13, 2021

Meanwhile, earlier during the day, and had shared sweet throwback photos and recalled how they used to celebrate the festival. With it, they wished fans on Lohri. Fans too have been sharing wishes on social media with their favourite celebs on the occasion.

