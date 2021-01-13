  1. Home
Lohri 2021: Sidharth Malhotra, Diljit Dosanjh, Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar & others send good wishes to fans

On the occasion of Lohri, Bollywood has been showering love on fans. Many celebs including Sidharth Malhotra, Diljit Dosanjh, Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar, Athiya Shetty and more have wished all on the festival.
8863 reads Mumbai Updated: January 13, 2021 01:21 pm
Lohri is a festival that marks the end of the winter solstice. It is celebrated with fervour across many parts of India, especially in the North. Even Bollywood celebs mark the festival by spending time with their loved ones and they even wish fans on social media. Speaking of this, since morning, wishes have been coming in on social media from Bollywood stars. Celebs like Sidharth Malhotra, Diljit Dosanjh, Shraddha Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar, Athiya Shetty and more have expressed their love for the festival and have sent love to fans. 

Sidharth took to his social media handle and sent a sweet wish to all. He wrote, "#HappyLohri wish you joy & happiness." On the other hand, Karan also took to social media to share a photo of Lohri celebrations and wished everyone light and positivity on the occasion. Shraddha Kapoor wrote a wish in Punjabi for her fans and sent them good wishes on the occasion. Athiya Shetty also shared a photo to wish everyone on Lohri on social media. Diljit Dosanjh, who has been raising his voice for farmers, shared a note regarding the same. 

He expressed that this year, Lohri will be with Farmers as he wished all on the occasion. Besides this, Nimrat Kaur expressed that she was missing her home and the taste of sweet treats that were made on Lohri. With it, she wished fans on the occasion. Neetu Kapoor shared a video on her Instagram story and wished everyone on Lohri. 

Take a look at the wishes:

Meanwhile, earlier during the day, Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu had shared sweet throwback photos and recalled how they used to celebrate the festival. With it, they wished fans on Lohri. Fans too have been sharing wishes on social media with their favourite celebs on the occasion. 

Also Read|Lohri 2021: Kangana Ranaut says 'children in villages have more fun than city kids' as she recalls festivities 

