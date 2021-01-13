Lohri 2021: Taapsee Pannu extends wishes to her fans and followers with a festive song.

On the happy occasion of Lohri, Taapsee Pannu took to Instagram to extend wishes to her fans and followers with an apt photo and song. Check it out below.

Every year, January brings a host of festivities with it as several communities across India celebrate various festivals. From Makar Sankranti and Pongal to Lohri, there's no dearth of celebrations along with that of the new year. The year has now started with the first festival of the year and that is Lohri. The festival which is widely celebrated across North India marks the end of winter as farmers look forward to a new harvest season.

On the happy occasion, Taapsee took to Instagram to extend wishes to her fans and followers on the festival of Lohri. While she was at it, the actress also shared an apt photo as well as a festive song. In the photo, Taapsee can be seen sitting next to the bonfire and smiling away.

The actress captioned the photo, "Happy Lohri," and opted for the popular track 'Sundar Mundriye'. Take a look at Taapsee's Lohri 2021 wishes:

On the work front, Taapsee will next be seen in Rashmi Rocket and Looop Lapeta. The actress has been simultaneously shooting for both the films. Her massive body transformation for Rashmi Rocket has taken social media by storm.

In a recent interview with TOI, Taapsee was asked whether she had taken any tips from her athlete boyfriend Mathais Boe for her sports-based film. The actress said, "I think a brain surgeon cannot really tell a heart surgeon what to do! So, I don’t think it is fair to compare and share tips on such different sports." Mathias is a professional badminton player.

