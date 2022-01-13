Lohri 2022: Varun Dhawan, Kajol, Patralekhaa & others celebrate festival with popcorn, pets and wine

The whole country is celebrating the Lohri festival with great joy and fervor on Thursday. It is also the first festival of the year. People celebrate the day by dancing around the bonfire and enjoying homemade delicacies with their family and friends. The festival marks the significance of the passing of the winter season and is celebrated every year. B-town celebs also celebrated the festival with their loved ones. Several celebrities took to their Instagram and extended Lohri wishes to their fans on the special day.

Varun Dhawan, Kajol, Patralekhaa, Neha Dhupia and film producer Ekta Kapor shared the sneak peek of their Lohri celebrations with their fans and also extended their wishes. Varun shared a small video of the bonfire with his cute pet. In her Instagram story, Kajol was seen holding a plate full of popcorn and was all smiling with her family. Neha Dhupia chose to share an aesthetic pic featuring candles, wine, and a bonfire. Ekta Kapoor and Patralekhaa too shared the pics of significant bonfire with thier fans and extended the wishes.

Other TV celebs including Divyanka Tripathi, Rubina Dilaik, Karanvir Sharma also extended their Lohri wishes to their fans. Lohri is celebrated a day before Makar Sankranti, another significant festival of the country. People enjoy it with full gusto.

