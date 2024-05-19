Lok Sabha Election 2024: Amitabh Bachchan urges everyone to vote in a quirky way; ‘Exercise your right’

The country is currently taking part in the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Tomorrow, May 20, is the day when the people of Mumbai can exercise their vote and support the political party of their interest.

To ensure each and every person walks down to the polling booths, several B-town stars have been urging them to make an effort and not miss this big opportunity. Now, Amitabh Bachchan has made an appeal in a very quirky way. Check it out!

Amitabh Bachchan urges Mumbaikars to vote tomorrow with a fun video

After four years, the people of the country have again gotten the opportunity to make a crucial decision for the nation. On May 20, people living in the polling constituencies of Maharashtra can use their power and cast their vote for a contesting political party of their choice.

This includes six constituencies in Mumbai that are going for polls on Monday. To make sure every voter is able to make an impact and vote in the ongoing General Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Amitabh Bachchan made a special appeal.

Taking to Instagram, the megastar dropped an animated video in which several animals in a jungle are dancing to the tunes of a fun number that's a remake of the popular song Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai picturized on Sonam Kapoor in the movie Khoobsurat. Sharing the video, Big B penned, "Tomorrow is your day for Vote Mumbai /Maharashtra. Exercise your right."

Watch the video below:

Apart from the Piku actor, several B-town stars like Ayushmann Khurrana, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty Rajkummar Rao, Emraan Hashmi, Bhumi Pednekar, Vishal Dadlani, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Jackky Bhagnani, among others took to social media and urged their fans to vote.

According to News 18, 13 Lok Sabha constituencies of Maharashtra are going for polling tomorrow including Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Kalyan, Palghar, Bhiwandi, Thane, Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central, and Mumbai South.

To encourage the citizens to vote, all schools, colleges, and banks will remain shut in the parliamentary constituencies that are going to polls on Monday.

