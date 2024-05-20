Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE Updates: Varun Dhawan flaunts inked finger with dad David Dhawan; Dharmendra steps out to cast vote
Ranveer Singh was spotted outside his voting booth as he stepped out to cast his vote.
John Abraham took to his Instagram handle to share a selfie of him with his inked finger.
Veteran actor Anil Kapoor also stepped out looking dapper in his blue shirt and black pants, flaunts his inked finger.
Dad-to-be Varun Dhawan steps out with his father David Dhawan to cast their vote. Both the father-son duo flaunt their inked fingers.