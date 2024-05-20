Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE Updates: Varun Dhawan flaunts inked finger with dad David Dhawan; Dharmendra steps out to cast vote

Explore All Fashion Categories

Kiara Advani’s Cannes return airport look is meant for long journeys; styles with luxe Fendi bag

Cannes 2024: Who wore what in Cannes; Aishwarya Rai to Selena Gomez, a roundup of fashion highlights

Ananya Panday's black and silver beaded ensemble stands out from your typical co-ord set

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2024: Falguni and Shane Peacock's green-silver look or golden flowers gown; What’s your pick?

Janhvi Kapoor adds shimmer and shine to our weekend in dazzling blue sequined saree with a collared blouse

A look at Kiara Advani's quirky sunglasses collection that can beat even Ranveer Singh's eclectic style

Kiara Advani serves summertime romance vibes in Rs 3,10,000 open-back dress at Cannes but what are these bracelets?

Emma Stone is literally hot meets cute as she walks Cannes 2024 red carpet in shimmery Louis Vuitton masterpiece

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s airport fashion is all things cozy in long printed coat as she returns from Cannes