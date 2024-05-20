Lok Sabha Election 2024: Rekha, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor and more step out to exercise their right

In recent days, Bollywood celebrities have been urging everyone to cast their votes. Today, as the day arrived, they exercised their voting rights. Additionally, several celebrity couples set major couple goals by voting together in the Lok Sabha Election 2024.

Celebs step out to vote in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Among the numerous celebrities who went out to vote was Ranbir Kapoor. In a video, he was spotted standing in a queue dressed in a white shirt and black pants.

Take a look at the video here:

Ananya Panday accompanied her family to cast their votes. Chunky Panday, her father and actor, shared a picture on Instagram featuring Ananya and his wife Bhavana sitting in the car after voting. Alongside the picture, he expressed his happiness at seeing the long voting lines in their Ward and urged everyone to vote.

Aamir Khan was also seen voting alongside his ex-wife Kiran Rao. Kiran shared a picture with Aamir on her Instagram stories, captioning it with #Justdoit.

Actress Rekha exercised her voting right in Mumbai for the Lok Sabha Election 2024. She chose a white salwar suit paired with a matching dupatta and was photographed entering the polling booth by the paparazzi.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan radiated couple vibes as they arrived together to cast their votes in Mumbai. They were spotted stepping out of the car and entering the polling booth. Kareena wore a white kurta with denim pants, while Saif looked dapper in a cream-colored Pathani suit.

Kiara Advani, who had urged everyone to go out and vote, also exercised her voting right today. After casting her vote, she posed for the paparazzi, proudly displaying her inked finger. She opted for a white kurta and completed her look with sunglasses.

Sara Ali Khan also took to social media to share a picture of herself fulfilling her civic duty. She donned a white kurta paired with a dupatta and was seen wearing spectacles, proudly flaunting her inked finger. In her caption, she wrote, "Every vote counts. Do your duty."

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor was also spotted casting her vote in Mumbai for the election. She arrived with her brother Siddhant Kapoor and also posed for the paparazzi.

Sonakshi Sinha, whose recent series Heeramandi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, received much appreciation, also arrived to cast her vote in the election. Accompanied by her mother Poonam Sinha, she wore a blue kurta with pants for the occasion.

The participation of such celebs not only set an example for their fans but also emphasized the significance of democratic participation in shaping the future of the nation.

