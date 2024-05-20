Lok Sabha Election 2024: Salman Khan flaunts inked finger after casting vote; actor's heartening gesture to elderly wins hearts

Mumbai is having the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Election 2024 today, May 20. Since morning, Bollywood celebrities have been spotting in the city as they arrived to cast their vote.

Now join Salman Khan, who was clicked a while ago. He flaunted his inked finger as he cast his vote.

Salman Khan cast his vote at the Lok Sabha Election 2024

A video on Instagram shows Salman Khan getting out of his car to cast his vote for the Lok Sabha Election 2024. The next moment, we saw him showcasing his inked finger after he had finished casting his vote.

The actor wore a pale blue T-shirt and black pants and looked stylish in black sunglasses. He was also seen exuding a kind gesture to an elderly person that won the hearts of fans.

Have a look:

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan was also seen arriving in his car. He was sported in a black t-shirt and jeans with dark sunglasses. Shah Rukh’s wife, Gauri Khan, flaunted a stylish look with a white top and blue jeans. The power couple was accompanied by their children as they got out of their car. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Suhana Khan wore a blue-printed kurta, while Aryan Khan was seen wearing a white sweatshirt paired with denim pants. SRK’s younger son, AbRam Khan, also joined them as they made their way inside.

Apart from them, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were also spotted. The mom-to-be flaunted her baby bump in a comfortable white shirt and jeans.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Bobby Deol, and others were present at the voting center.

Salman Khan's work front

At the screening of Patna Shukla, featuring Raveena Tandon, Salman Khan was questioned about the much-awaited Dabangg 4.

Salman responded, "Bhot Jald, Jaise he dono bhai ek script pe lock ho jaenge, inko (Arbaaz Khan) kuch aur banani hai, humein kuch aur, jaise he ek script pe lock hojaenge uske baad Dabangg release ho jaegi (Very soon. Once both brothers (referring to himself and Arbaaz Khan) agree on a script, Arbaaz wants to make something else, and I want something else. As soon as we lock a script, Dabangg will be released)."

Meanwhile, Salman Khan was recently seen in Tiger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. He announced his next film with AR Murugadoss on the auspicious occasion of Eid. It is titled Sikandar, and he will play the titular role in the movie.

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE Updates: Amitabh-Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya, SRK and family cast votes; Salman Khan arrives