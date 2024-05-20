Lok Sabha Election 2024: Shah Rukh Khan arrives with Gauri, Aryan, Suhana, AbRam; Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai join

Bollywood celebrities have been stepping out of their houses all day today to cast their votes in the Lok Sabha Election 2024. Shah Rukh Khan was also spotted in the city along with his wife Gauri Khan, and children Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan.

Shah Rukh and his family were captured by the paparazzi as they arrived at the polling station.

Shah Rukh Khan steps out to vote with Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, and Aryan Khan

Today, May 20, as the Lok Sabha election unfolded in Mumbai, Shah Rukh Khan was seen arriving in his car all set to vote. The Jawan actor sported a casual look in a black t-shirt and jeans with dark sunglasses. Shah Rukh’s wife Gauri Khan wore a stylish white top and blue jeans. The power couple was accompanied by their children as they got out of their car.

Suhana Khan looked extremely graceful in her blue printed kurta while Aryan Khan was seen wearing a white sweatshirt paired with denim pants. SRK’s younger son AbRam Khan also joined them as they made their way inside.

Watch the full video here!

