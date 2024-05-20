Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Dharmendra, Salim Khan, Vidya Balan, Govinda, Varun Dhawan and more step out to cast votes

Bollywood celebrities are consistently engaged in various activities, whether it's social work or fulfilling their civic duties for the nation. Today, as the Lok Sabha elections of 2024 are underway, numerous B-town celebrities emerged to cast their votes. Notable figures such as Dharmendra, Vidya Balan, Govinda, Salim Khan, Hema Malini, and others stepped out to vote in phase 5 today.

For the unversed, Phase 5 voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is happening across 49 constituencies in six states and two Union Territories. There's also significant focus on the six seats in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

B-town celebs cast vote in Lok Sabha Elections

On May 20, Vidya Balan was spotted casting her vote in Mumbai. Following her vote, she posed for the media and remarked, “Aaj vote karne ke liye paseena beh gaya. But its amazing to see itne log nikle hai vote karne ke liye.” (To cast my vote today, I had to shed sweat. But it's amazing to see so many people have come out to vote.)

In addition to Vidya, Dharmendra was also spotted at the polling booth, exercising his right to vote in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

The father-daughter duo, Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, also made their way to the polling booth to cast their votes. Khushi chose a chic attire, donning a simple shirt and black pants, while Boney sported a black t-shirt paired with grey track pants. Khushi, known for her role in The Archies, also posed for the paparazzi.

Varun Dhawan, who is soon to become a father, was also present to vote alongside his father and filmmaker David Dhawan. Aren't they just epitomizing father-son goals perfectly?

Salman Khan's parents, Salim Khan and Salma Khan, also arrived to cast their votes. Salim chose a black shirt paired with blue jeans, while Salma opted for a green kurta set.

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai also exercised his voting right during Phase 5 of the Lok Sabha Election 2024. Paparazzi captured him at the polling booth.

Bollywood celeb Hema Malini and her daughter Esha Deol were also seen arriving to cast their votes. Hema Malini, an actress and Member of Parliament, was spotted at the polling booth.

Kailash Kher, "all happy and excited," also came to vote in the Lok Sabha election. He expressed surprise at seeing Mumbaikars sweating as they come to vote, yet remaining happy inside. He called it the biggest occasion.

Advertisement

Film director and screenwriter Kabir Khan was also spotted as he stepped out in Mumbai to cast his vote in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Despite the sweltering heat and the hustle of the city, these stars, along with millions of Mumbaikars, stood united in their commitment to democracy, making this election a truly momentous occasion.