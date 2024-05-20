Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shahid Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and more cast their votes in Mumbai

Phase 5 polling for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 is underway across 49 constituencies spanning six states and two Union Territories. Everyone has also been eyeing on the high-profile constituency six seats from Maharashtra's Mumbai.

On the big day, several Bollywood celebrities, including Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Farhan Akhtar, and Zoya Akhtar, were among the early voters who cast their votes on Monday.

Bollywood celebs cast their votes in Mumbai

On May 20, a while ago, Mr & Mrs Mahi actress Janhvi Kapoor stepped out of her house to exercise her vote. In the video and pictures on the internet, the actress, with her voter card in her hand, looked elegant in a pink anarkali suit with minimal make-up. The actress also beamed bright smiles and posed for the paparazzi before entering and after exiting the polling booth.

Take a look:

In addition to this, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi actor Rajkummar Rao was also seen arriving to cast his vote. The actor was seen in a maroon-printed t-shirt. He also acknowledged the praise received for his latest track. In addition to this, he also flaunted his inked finger after casting the vote.

Take a look:

Shahid Kapoor also took to his Instagram stories and shared a selfie after casting his vote. In the photo, flaunting his inked finger, he expressed, “Cast your vote. Every vote matters.”

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar along with his sister Zoya Akhtar were also seen among other celebs arriving for the voting. In one of the videos, the brother-sister duo bumped into actress Sheeba Chadha after they exited the polling station. Before leaving, Farhan and Zoya also flaunted their inked fingers while posing for the shutterbugs.

Farhan and Zoya also shared a post on their social media accounts after casting the vote, urging the public to vote.

Take a look:

Tabu who is currently hitting headlines for her Hollywood venture, Dune: Prophecy, also fulfilled her responsibility as a responsible citizen as she arrived for the voting. In the video, the actress was seen sporting a monochromatic look as she wore a white kurta paired with black pajamas. She also wore a mask. Before leaving, the actress proudly flaunted her inked finger.

Sanya Malhotra also marked her presence among the early voters in Mumbai. Keeping it casual and all black, the actress tied her hair in a bun and also flaunted an inked finger before leaving.

It is worth mentioning that several Bollywood celebs, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and others, took to their respective social media handles to urge the public to cast their vote.

