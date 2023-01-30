Lollapalooza India: DJ Diplo dons a black t-shirt with Aishwarya Rai's pic on it; Here's how fans have reacted

The two-day global music festival Lollapalooza kickstarted on Saturday. Day one saw several artists like AP Dhillon, Imagine Dragons and others taking over the stage with their solid performances. Similarly, the second day was electrifying in the true sense. On Sunday, artists like DJ Diplo , Rock band The Strokes, Divine and Jackson Wang amongst others were seen amping up the mood. But it was DJ Diplo who stole everyone's attention with his black t-shirt. He sported a t-shirt that featured actress Aishwarya Rai's name and picture on it.

DJ Diplo, who has collaborated with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the past, was seen making the audience groove to his hits like Lean On and Where Are You Now. He also played the Punjabi song Mundian Tu Bach Ke. Interestingly, Diplo's t-shirt grabbed the limelight as it had Aishwarya 's picture on it. Netizens shared the picture on Reddit and they were all praise for his sweet gesture. One of the users wrote, "Westerners trying to appeal Indian masses." Another user wrote, "I think it’s cool that he’s wearing it to a Mumbai show though even if he’s just trying to pander to the audience. If I was an artist I’d probably do the same if I was travelling to different countries for shows." Have a look:

Lollapalooza India was held at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse. India's rapper Divine won hearts with his act on Sunday. He played his hit songs and also paid a tribute to the late rapper Sidhu Moose Wala by playing one of his songs. He said while performing, "I am blessed to have worked with Sidhu, we won’t let the music die."

Hrithik Roshan supports ladylove Saba Azad

On day one, Hrithik Roshan was seen attending the event with his family. His girlfriend Saba Azad, who is a part of the band Madboy/Mink, also performed at the event. Hrithik, a doting boyfriend, was seen cheering for Saba during her performance. Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan was also seen gracing the event along with her boyfriend Arslan Goni. The duo also supported Saba during her act.