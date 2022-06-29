London Day Out: Gauri Khan, Manish Malhotra, Twinkle Khanna & others snap a picture perfect holiday moment.

Looks like Bollywood's top personalities have escaped to London to experience the beautiful summer weather and take in the sights of the stunning city. As the world has opened up to international travel, Bollywood stars did not waste a single minute in booking their tickets and taking that much needed holiday. While Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora are vacationing in Paris and Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput have gone on a month-long Europe trip, some others are living it up in London.

These include Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Gauri Khan and Twinkle Khanna among many others. Looks like the gang had a super fun reunion as they all met each other at different times. Taking to his Instagram Story, Manish Malhotra gave us a glimpse of his picture perfect holiday moment.

In the photo, the designer can be seen posing with Gauri Khan, Twinkle Khanna, Nandita Mahtani and Anu Hinduja. Sharing the same, Manish aptly captioned it, "With the beauties."

Check out Manish Malhotra's post below:

Both Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra are in London currently. Looks like Karan is taking a brief holiday amid the shoot of Koffee With Karan Season 7. The filmmaker's popular chat show will begin streaming from 7 July onwards. On Tuesday, he also dropped a brand new promo in which we get to see Karan Johar shutting down haters in his own style. He also makes a joke on himself as he can be seen calling celebrities to come on his show.

