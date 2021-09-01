London street turns muse for Anushka Sharma, check out her aesthetic PHOTO

has been in London with husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika for quite a few months now. Their trip to the English country has been a dreamy event, as is evident from the many beautiful shots that both husband and wife often share on social media. Fans have been absolutely loving their postcard-worthy moments from the city that they post on Instagram. A few moments back Anushka shared another stunning picture on the gram, featuring a London street on a cloudy day.

The Pari actress took to Instagram stories and shared a click of a decorated London street. In the picture shared by Anushka, one can see colorful strings of garlands hung above the street, with cars parked to the side of the street. One can also notice a building on the right, its rustic architecture accentuating the beauty of the picture. The weather was absolutely calm and serene as the sky was cast with clouds. Sharing the picture on her stories, Anushka sweetly wrote, “London, Love you”

Have a look at Anushka Sharma’s aforementioned Instagram story below:

Between a lot of sightseeing, strolling around the city, exploring eateries, and having a fun time with friends, Anushka has been cheering husband Virat on, as he leads the Indian Cricket Team in the ongoing test match series at Lords.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 film Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan and . Although she has not stepped into her acting shoes for two years now, Anushka has been backing some pretty interesting films with her production house. She has produced films like NH10, Phillauri, Pari, Bulbbul and the popular web series Paatal Lok.

