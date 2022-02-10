'Long time no selfie': Vicky Kaushal graces his fans with a dashing sunkissed PIC

It is common knowledge that the best selfie hour is the golden hour. Vicky Kaushal took advantage of this and posted a gorgeous sun-kissed selfie just a few hours ago. Vicky Kaushal and the sun- we can vouch for the fact that it is a deadly, beautiful combination! Vicky Kaushal, who rose to fame with the 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike, is an absolute feast to the eyes and time and again blesses his fans with his beautiful pictures on Instagram. From Raazi to Sardar Udham, Vicky has given his fans a brilliant list of movies. Recently, he caught all the limelight as he broke millions of hearts after he tied the knot with Katrina Kaif in a dreamy Udaipur wedding. Now, with this beautiful golden hour selfie, Vicky just reinforced the fact that God took his own sweet time to make this dashing actor.

In the picture that Vicky Kaushal posted on his Instagram, he took our breath away with the intense selfie. In the selfie, Vicky could be seen gazing right into our souls with his piercing gaze as the sun did its magic, shining its rays on his beautiful face. Along with the picture, Vicky wrote, ‘Long time no selfie.’ As soon as he posted the selfie, fans from all over started pouring in love for the talented actor.

Check his post:

In terms of work, Vicky wrapped up the shooting of Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled movie with Sara Ali Khan. Recently, Pinkvilla learned that Rajkumar Hirani was in talks with Vicky Kaushal for an important role in his next, which is headlined by Shah Rukh Khan.

