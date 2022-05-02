A look at Alia Bhatt's Jan-April in selfie life: Big B's letter, UNSEEN Kesariya shoot pic & more

Alia Bhatt is an actress who is quite active on social media and never fails to intrigue her fans with her Instagram posts. She is often seen sharing beautiful pics of herself- be it from the sets, vacation, lazy selfies, family moments, and more. However, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress took social media by storm as she gave a glimpse of her 2022 so far through selfies. Interestingly, these selfies captured some special moments of her year so far.

The post features Alia’s selfies at different times from January to April. The first selfie had the actress basking in the sunlight while the next one had her beaming with joy as she received a handwritten letter from Amitabh Bachchan lauding her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. The third pic was a cute selfie of Alia from the sets of the song Kesariya from Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra wherein she had her hair covered in flower petals. On the other hand, the last pic had the actress enjoying her time in the pool. Alia had captioned the post as, “Jan - April ISL ( In Selfie Life )”.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s post:

Talking about the work front, Alia is currently shooting for Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. Besides, she is also gearing up for the release of the much-awaited fantasy drama Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. The supernatural fantasy drama will mark Alia’s first collaboration with her husband Ranbir. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is slated to release on September 9 this year.