A look into the expensive vacays of Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor & more

Updated on Oct 07, 2021 11:29 PM IST  |  5.9K
   
A look into the expensive vacays of Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor & more
A look into the expensive vacays of Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor & more (Pic Credits: Katrina Kaif & Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor/ Instagram)
Advertisement

“To travel is worth any cost or sacrifice.” —Elizabeth Gilbert, Eat Pray Love

Looks like when it comes to Bollywood celebrities, nothing resonates as deeply as the above-mentioned quote. As ironical as it may sound, Bollywood celebrities take their vacations extremely seriously. From taking a break from mundane lives to planning a quick getaway after wrapping up a long film schedule, actors do it all. And they do it quite luxuriously. This article will tell you that actors love treating themselves to an expensive vacation, sans any hesitation to spend those crisp notes. 

It is seen that B-Town actors often jet off to exotic international locations, or to personal favorite holiday destinations. From Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif, many actors have been on luxurious holidays in recent months and this article is going to spill the deets on the same. 

Are you ready for some aspirational travel pics?

Disclaimer: The prices mentioned in this article are approximate in nature, and based on current rates on the web. Prices are not inclusive of taxes and are subject to change. 

1. Alia Bhatt with her girl gang

Alia Bhatt’s gorgeous pictures from her trip with girls BFF Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor and Anushka Ranjan Kapoor set the temperature soaring on social media. Alia and her friends stunned in gorgeous bikinis, while they enjoyed their time on the white beachy sand, beneath the Maldivian sky. The Highway actor spent her time at the super-luxe Chevel Blanc Randheli which is priced at a mind-numbing Rs. 2, 57, 463 per night! Talk about luxury holidaying.

2. Kareena Kapoor Khan & Fam 

Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan are known to take many a luxurious vacation. How can the internet forget the viral picture in a pool from their 2019 holiday in the Maldives with Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, and their children Taimur and Inaaya? This year too, Kareena and Saif made two trips to islands on their respective birthdays. They stayed in Soneva Fushi, where per night stay cost starts from a whopping Rs. 1,13,975! 

3. Katrina Kaif 

This Bollywood diva had fans in complete awe of her when she dropped pictures from her vacation to the Maldives. Katrina looked absolutely stunning as she posed in gorgeous beachwear by the blue Maldivian seas. She too enjoyed an expensive stay in Soneva Fushi. 

Varun Dhawan and Mouni Roy were too seen having a whale of a time at their Maldives vacation at Soneva Fushi. 

4. Tiger Shroff