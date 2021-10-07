A look into the expensive vacays of Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor & more
“To travel is worth any cost or sacrifice.” —Elizabeth Gilbert, Eat Pray Love
Looks like when it comes to Bollywood celebrities, nothing resonates as deeply as the above-mentioned quote. As ironical as it may sound, Bollywood celebrities take their vacations extremely seriously. From taking a break from mundane lives to planning a quick getaway after wrapping up a long film schedule, actors do it all. And they do it quite luxuriously. This article will tell you that actors love treating themselves to an expensive vacation, sans any hesitation to spend those crisp notes.
It is seen that B-Town actors often jet off to exotic international locations, or to personal favorite holiday destinations. From Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif, many actors have been on luxurious holidays in recent months and this article is going to spill the deets on the same.
Are you ready for some aspirational travel pics?
Disclaimer: The prices mentioned in this article are approximate in nature, and based on current rates on the web. Prices are not inclusive of taxes and are subject to change.
1. Alia Bhatt with her girl gang
Alia Bhatt’s gorgeous pictures from her trip with girls BFF Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor and Anushka Ranjan Kapoor set the temperature soaring on social media. Alia and her friends stunned in gorgeous bikinis, while they enjoyed their time on the white beachy sand, beneath the Maldivian sky. The Highway actor spent her time at the super-luxe Chevel Blanc Randheli which is priced at a mind-numbing Rs. 2, 57, 463 per night! Talk about luxury holidaying.
2. Kareena Kapoor Khan & Fam
Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan are known to take many a luxurious vacation. How can the internet forget the viral picture in a pool from their 2019 holiday in the Maldives with Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, and their children Taimur and Inaaya? This year too, Kareena and Saif made two trips to islands on their respective birthdays. They stayed in Soneva Fushi, where per night stay cost starts from a whopping Rs. 1,13,975!
3. Katrina Kaif
This Bollywood diva had fans in complete awe of her when she dropped pictures from her vacation to the Maldives. Katrina looked absolutely stunning as she posed in gorgeous beachwear by the blue Maldivian seas. She too enjoyed an expensive stay in Soneva Fushi.
Varun Dhawan and Mouni Roy were too seen having a whale of a time at their Maldives vacation at Soneva Fushi.
4. Tiger Shroff
Apart from his dance moves and crazy backflips, Tiger Shroff nails the art of holidaying in style. The Baaghi actor stayed at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort costs approximately 92,335 per night. Look at him flaunting his chiseled abs under the bright sun, with a few cruises behind him. A total poser, isn’t he?
5. Tara Sutaria
The beautiful Tara Sutaria stole a quick getaway for her 25th birthday as she jetted off to B-Town’s favorite holiday destination – the Maldives! She reportedly spent her time basking under the sun on the private island of Feshdhoo. During her vacation there, she enjoyed her stay at W Maldives, the current price for which is approximately Rs. 1,73,025 for a one-night stay. Look at her setting the internet on fire in her sultry printed monokini!
6. Taapsee Pannu
The current per night cost at Taj Exotica Resort and Spa starts from Rs. 60,000 and goes up to more than a lakh, depending on facilities. And from the looks of it, Taapsee Pannu made sure to treat herself to the most lavish of those facilities during her stay at the tropical island of Maldives. Here is a picture of her chilling under the Maldivian sky, as she lies down on a hammock on the beach.
7. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi
Look at Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr having the best time at the infinity pools of Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru. We checked, and the current per night cost of the resort starts from Rs. 78,575 and can go up to a lakh!
8. Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor and her gang on a trip to the Maldives is every young woman’s dream right now! Their goofy pictures in bright beachwear made the internet fall in love with them. Janhvi enjoyed her luxurious vacation at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort which costs a whopping Rs. 1, 26, 381 approximately per night.
