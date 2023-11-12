‘Look good, feel even better’: Shah Rukh Khan wishes fans on Diwali, plans to dance the night away

Streets are lit and the festivities can be felt in the air. As the world celebrated the festival of lights today and exchanged good wishes with each other, Bollywood celebs also took the opportunity to wish their fans and friends on the occasion of Diwali. The King of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan extended his wishes to his admirers online.

Shah Rukh Khan wishes fans on Diwali and plans to dance the night away

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Shah Rukh Khan penned a sweet note for his fans and followers. The Jawan star urged everyone to take the festival as an opportunity to thank the Almighty for giving us the gift of life. While wishing everyone ‘Happy Diwali’ he also shared that he plans to dance a lot tonight.

This is what he wrote, “This Diwali let’s take the opportunity to thank the Lord for the gift he has given us Life. May we have the strength to show our gratitude and ask for His forgiveness and seek His blessings for happiness. Happy Diwali to all. Look good…feel even better and dance a lot tonight.”

Take a look at his post: