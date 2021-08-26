A look into Swara Bhasker’s ‘grihapravesh’ filled with traditions & rituals; PICS inside

Swara Bhasker often grabs the headlines for speaking her heart out. She never hesitates from expressing her views and opinions and hence attracts controversies. But, this time the actress is grabbing all the eyeballs for the pictures of her ‘grihapravesh’ ceremony that she has posted on her Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Swara Bhasker shared a couple of pictures from her ‘grihapravesh’ ceremony. It looks like the actress has moved into her new house and looks quite happy in the pictures. Swara had an entire setup made and what looked like a bunch of ‘pandits’ who sat with her performing the rituals. The actress gave us a glimpse of all the rituals she performed before moving into her new house. From chanting the mantras, keeping a ‘havan’ to making a goofy face while performing the rituals, Swara shared several pictures from her grihapravesh that sums up this big moment of her life. Sharing these pictures, the actress in the first set of images wrote, “Feeling pious! #grihapravesh #newoldhouse #NewBeginnings”. The next set of images were captioned as, “The Gods have approved!”

Take a look:

On the work front, Swara Bhasker is all set to play an investigative officer yet again in an upcoming murder mystery Mimamsa. After receiving rave reviews for Eros Now web series Flesh, this will be the second time that Swara will be seen donning the uniform.

Talking about Mimamsa, Swara Bhasker said in a statement to Indian Express, “The experience of shooting for the movie was one of its kind as it kept me invested throughout the shoot, and I am sure that the viewers will be too when they get to watch it. This was also the first film I shot for after lockdown last year, and that makes the movie extremely special to me, and it helped me have a sense of gratitude for the work I do.”

ALSO READ: Swara Bhasker on her upcoming film 'Mimamsa': It will take you on a layered and mysterious journey