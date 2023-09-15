'Looking forward to...': Shah Rukh Khan reacts to patient who dances on Jawan song Chaleya in hospital ward

Jawan ka jalwa is pretty evident by the way the movie is receiving love and appreciation from people around the globe. Headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, the movie has an impressive action sequence that keeps the audience on the edge of their seat. Apart from that, there are also several peppy songs that have got the country grooving. Recently, a patient was seen dancing to Jawan’s superhit song Chaleya inside a hospital ward.

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to patient dancing to Chaleya

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a user posted a video of a female patient dancing to the song inside a hospital ward. In the video, a woman can be seen dressed in hospital clothes. She also has her IV sets taped to her hands as she dances inside the ward. We can also see the stand that has a saline bottle attached to it. The caption on the video reads, “SRK kept me sane in the hospital.”

The user who shared this amazing video on X wrote, “Hospital patient dancing on Chaleya from #Jawan. INSANE! Shah Rukh Khan is the resource of happiness.”

The lovely video is sure to have touched Shah Rukh Khan. Hence, when it reached him, he acknowledged the girl’s dedication and willpower. Reposting the video, the King of Romance penned, “This is very good! Thank u… Get well soon and watch the film!!! Looking forward to another dance video but once you’re out of the hospital…. Love u!!”

Take a look:

Shah Rukh Khan thanked fans loving Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans have proved that they are the most loyal admirers any celebrity can have. Earlier, a 65-year-old elderly woman was seen grooving to the song Chaleya. She even recreated King Khan’s iconic open-arms pose and won the love of SRK himself. Several kids were also seen dancing to the Hindi and Tamil versions of the song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya from Atlee Kumar’s movie. Some enthusiastic fans, including kids, went a step ahead and arrived at multiplexes to watch the movie, dressed as SRK’s characters from the film. Such is the fandom of the King Khan of Bollywood.

