Looop Lapeta: Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin starrer’s trailer to be out on THIS date

Taapsee Pannu has been on a roll of late. After basking in the success of Haseen Dillruba and Rashmi Rocket, the actress is gearing up for the first release of the year which is titled as Looop Lapeta with Tahir Raj Bhasin. Helmed by Akash Bhatia, the movie happens to be the official Bollywood remake of the German film Run Lola Run. Recently, Looop Lapeta had made the headlines after Taapsee had announced the release date of her movie. To note, Looop Lapeta is slated to release on February 4 this year on Netflix.

While the release date announcement had made the fan quite excited, adding on to the excitement, Taapsee has now shared another update regarding Looop Lapeta as she announced the trailer release date of the movie. Taking to Instagram, the Thappad actress shared a new poster of the film with Tahir. In the caption, Taapsee mentioned that the trailer will be out on January 13. She wrote, “Hands up! Freeze! Now dance! Why? BECAUSE OUR TRAILER IS DROPPING TOMORROW! #LooopLapeta, a Sony Pictures Films India Feature and Ellipsis Entertainment Production, starring @tahirrajbhasin, directed by @bhatiaaakash, coming on 4th Feb, only on Netflix”.

Take a look at Taapsee Pannu’s post:

Meanwhile, Taapsee got candid about Looop Lapeta recently and called it a quirky comedy. She said, “Looop Lapeta is one of the quirkiest comedies I’ve ever read or seen in Indian cinema. It’s wonderful that it’s coming on Netflix because I would love the (OTT) audience to give it a shot”.

