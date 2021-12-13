Looop Lapeta: Taapsee Pannu shares the first motion poster and announces ‘it is time to run’: WATCH

Taapsee Pannu is on a roll when it comes to her professional life. She is doing back to back exciting films and a lot of them are in her kitty too. Well, one of the many films that the actress had signed was Looop Lapeta. This film had made it to the headlines when it was announced and today the actress has shared the first motion poster of the film that also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin in the lead role.