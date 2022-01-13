Looop Lapeta trailer out: Taapsee Pannu & Tahir Raj Bhasin starrer will keep you on the edge of your seat

Ever since Taapsee Pannu has announced her upcoming movie Looop Lapeta fans have been eagerly waiting for the film. This film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin in a pivotal role. Well, after releasing the motion poster, Taapsee had taken to her Instagram stories to announce the trailer launch in a very unique way. She had asked her fans to come up with a release date for the film and well, finally the day is here when the much-awaited trailer of the film has been released. We bet Taapsee and Tahir will get you on the edge of your seats after watching the trailer.

In the trailer, Taapsee Pannu can be seen in the character of Tahir Raj Bhasin’s girlfriend. Tahir lands himself in trouble one fine day after he loses all his money in a casino and calls Taapsee for help. The story revolves around how both of them fight against all odds. Now we have to wait and watch the film to find out if Taapsee is able to save Tahir or not. Sharing the trailer of Looop Lapeta, Netflix wrote, “50 lakh, 50 minute. Kya waqt se race jeet paenge? Ya haar jaenge sab kuch? #LooopLapeta, a Sony Pictures Films India Feature and Ellipsis Entertainment Production, starring @taapsee @TahirRajBhasin directed by #AakashBhatia, arrives on 4th Feb, only on Netflix.”

Take a look:

Taapsee Pannu, playing the role of Savi said,“Looop Lapeta is a film that will always be very close to my heart. I fell in love with the characters and the story the moment I read the script! The film is about the choices that Savi makes and how her decisions carve out her journey with the one she loves. A perfect combination of comedy and thriller, Looop Lapeta will keep you at the edge of your seat, while you rejoice at the comical situation that Savi and Satya have gotten into. Can’t wait to bring this to audiences worldwide on Netflix!’

Expressing his excitement on the trailer launch, Tahir Raj Bhasin said, “I am so excited to have my second project release with Netflix within a span of a month and to now begin the adrenalin rush of Satya and Savi’s rollercoaster ride against time. Their electric chemistry will make you laugh, cry and leave you on the edge through the consequences of the couple’s wild choices.”

The film is an adaptation of Tom Tykwer's celebrated cult classic ‘Run Lola Run’ and the directorial feature debut of Aakash Bhatia. Produced by Sony Pictures Films India and Ellipsis Entertainment along with Aayush Maheshwari, Looop Lapeta is a fully packaged entertainer that brings together the elements of comedy, thriller and romance, all in one film.

