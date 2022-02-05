Looop Lapeta Twitter Reaction: Netizens leave mixed reviews for Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin starrer

Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin starrer Looop Lapeta got released on the OTT platform Netflix on February 04. The movie revolves around a dispirited athlete Savi, played by Taapsee Pannu who finds hope and love in her impetuous boyfriend Satya essayed by Tahir Raj Bhasin. However, they later fall into a situation where Savi races against time to save her beau, who carelessly loses a mobster’s cash in a local bus. The movie has some comic scenes as well. As soon as the netizens finished binge-watching the series, they moved to Twitter to give their verdict.

However, the film did not reach to hearts of the movie watchers and they left some mixed reviews on social media. Although, a few tweets did mention the acting of Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin and the cinematography. Reviewing the movie, a fan wrote, “watched #LoopLapeta and loved @TahirRajBhasin an amazing actor.” Another fan tweeted, “Was it a Youtuber who was directing! Except colourful animations, movie has nothing to be reviews #LoopLapeta.” Similar mixed reviews flooded social media.

is an official Hindi adaptation of filmmaker Tom Tykwer’s 1998 German film, Run Lola Run. The Hindi adaptation is directed by Aakash Bhatia.

On the work front, Tahir Raj Bhasin was last seen in Netflix’s series Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein and garnered a lot of praise from the audience. The web series also stars Shweta Tripathi, Anchal Singh, and Saurabh Shukla among others. On the other hand, Taapsee Pannu will be next seen in the film Shabaash Mithu which is a sports drama.

