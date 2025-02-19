Lootera Re-release: Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha’s period romantic-drama set to grace theaters again; find out when

It is the era of re-releases, another film that is coming to grace the silver screens once again is Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Lootera. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the period romantic-drama film over the years has attained a cult fan base because of its poetic direction and soulful music. Nearly 12 years after its original release, the film is scheduled to hit the theaters on March 7, 2025.

On February 19, PVR Cinemas made a collaborative post on their Instagram handle to announce the re-release of Lootera. The post featured the poster of the film featuring Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha revealing that the epic romantic drama is scheduled to hit the theaters once again on February 7, 2025.

"It’s time, everyone! Experience the magic of Lootera once again on the big screen, starting March 7. Re-releasing at PVR INOX on March 7!," the post was captioned.

Lootera to re-release on big screens

Soon after the announcement was made, several internet users expressed their excitement about the development. A fan stated, "I manifested it so hardly really I m super excited literally just 1 week ago I was saying to my friend that I wish I could watch lootera on big screen."

Another fan stated, "Something worth watching for the 100th time!!" while a third fan quipped, "ready to bawl my eyes out once again" while a third fan wrote, "Exactly what I was waiting for !!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

The 2013 released period drama, Lootera was directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. It is partially inspired by O. Henry’s 1907 short tale, The Last Leaf. This was the second film of the director’s career after highly-praised, Udaan that was released in 2010.

The plot of the film is set in the 1950s against the backdrop of the Zamindari Abolition Act. It narrates a heart-touching love story between a young con artist who poses as an archaeologist (Ranveer Singh) and falls for the daughter (Sonakshi Sinha) of a Bengali zamindar. The film takes a dramatic turn after Conman’s secrets are revealed and the health of the girl deteriorates.

Led by Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha, Lootera also featured Barun Chanda, Vikrant Massey, Arif Zakaria, Divya Dutta, and Adil Hussain in key roles.