Lootera turns 10: How Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha celebrated Vikramaditya Motwane's 'timeless work of art'

Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha's Lootera, the most loved film, has completed 10 years of its release today. Helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the film also starred Vikrant Massey in a key role. The film won several hearts back then and people still shower love on Ranveer and Sonakshi for their impeccable performances as Varun and Pakhi. Today, on this special occasion, Ranveer and Sonakshi took to social media and walked down memory lane. They shared throwback pictures and relived their sweet moments. Even Motwane shared a black-and-white picture of them and penned a sweet note.

Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha's Lootera completes 10 years

Earlier today, Vikramaditya Motwane took to his Instagram handle and shared a Polaroid image of Ranveer and Sonakshi. Along with it, he wrote, "The memories might blur with time but they will never fade way. We will always cherish them and know that something very special happened back then. 10 years of Lootera." After he shared the picture, Sonakshi commented, "vikkk!!! Cant believe it!!! What memories, what a time, what a film!!"

He shared more BTS pictures from the sets and wrote, "Lootera was an incredibly tough shoot for me mentally, and I was so fortunate to be surrounded by an ever-smiling, supremely hard-working crew that had my back. All of them have only grown since then and are independent directors, DPs, PDs and Legends! 10 years of Lootera!"

On the other hand, Ranveer shared unseen pictures of himself on his Instagram story and celebrated the special milestone. He wrote, "10 years to one of my most precious, loved and cherished, Lootera. Timeless work of art." He also shared Sonakshi's picture and wrote, "and her breathtakingly beautiful performance."

Sonakshi shared Motwane's post on her Instagram story and wrote, "10 years of Lootera. Not a film...its a feeling! Thank you @motwane always for making me Pakhi." She also shared a happy picture with Ranveer and the director, and wrote, "Look at us!!! Look at what we made!!!"

Sonakshi and Ranveer left the audience surprised with their classy and effortless performances. Lootera was co-produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap and Vikas Bahl.

