Los Angeles Mayor says no large gatherings like events, concerts until 2021 in the Hollywood capital

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said, "I think we all have never wanted science to work so quickly. But until there's either a vaccine, some sort of pharmaceutical intervention or herd immunity, the science is the science."

The Coronavirus scare has forced everyone to stay home and while lockdowns are being observed by multiple countries, constant questions are being raised about what is going to happen about upcoming events scheduled for the rest of the year, and also the ones that were due. And well, it looks like Hollywood capital, Los Angeles, is going to keep away from any event that will bring large gatherings together. The same was told by the Mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti.

In fact, he went on to tell CNN that he thinks it is difficult to see large gatherings resume in the city any time before 2021. This decision obviously, comes as a measure to keep a check on the COVID 19 scare. He said, "It's difficult to imagine us getting together in the thousands anytime soon, so I think we should be prepared for that this year." He also added, "I think we all have never wanted science to work so quickly. But until there's either a vaccine, some sort of pharmaceutical intervention or herd immunity, the science is the science. And public health officials have made very clear we have miles and miles to walk before we can be back in those environments."

Los Angeles hosts various events all throughout the year including the likes of the L.A Film Festival, Emmy Awards, and many others. However, the Mayor's announcement only means that there is nothing happening any time soon. Los Angeles has reported over 10,000 plus confirmed cases of the virus while there have been 350 plus deaths.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :CNN

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×