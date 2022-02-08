At a loss for words: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan expresses grief on Lata Mangeshkar’s demise

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was admitted to a Mumbai hospital for nearly a month, passed away on February 06. As the world lost a gem yesterday, tributes from all over the globe continue to pour in. Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, actor Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Javed Akhtar, and many others attended the singer’s funeral and paid their last respect. Other prominent celebrities, politicians and leaders took to their social media handles and remembered the late singer. A while back, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also expressed grief over the singer’s demise.

Sharing a picture of Lata Mangeshkar, Aishwarya penned, “At a loss for words. Prayers for your Divine Soul to Rest in Peace, Lataji… God Bless. In absolute gratitude for you… and all your Blessings… Eternally…” The singer’s fans also paid tribute to her in the comment section. Yesterday, Amitabh Bachchan and his daughter Shweta were the first ones to reach late Lata Mangeshkar’s residence on hearing the unfortunate news. Bachchan also turned to his personal blog to pen a heartfelt note on Mangeshkar’s saddening demise. He wrote, “She has left us... The voice of a million centuries has left us... Her voice resounds now in the heavens! Prayers for calm and peace.”

Take a look:

The 'Queen of Melody' was laid to rest at Shivaji Park, Mumbai with full state honours. Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on January 8 after she tested positive for COVID-19. She passed away yesterday after her health condition deteriorated.

