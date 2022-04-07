Lost in thought Ranbir Kapoor looks effortlessly handsome, strikes a charming pose in UNSEEN PIC

Ranbir Kapoor has been all over the headlines for the last few weeks as he finally gears up to tie the knot with ladylove Alia Bhatt next week. Ranbir and Alia’s wedding has been a topic of speculation since long, and fans can’t keep calm as the star couple has finally decided to take the plunge. As Pinkvilla exclusively reported, they will be getting married at RK house where Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor had also exchanged wedding vows. While Ranbir is not on social media, his hairstylist just shared a new picture of the actor on his Instagram space, and you should not miss it.

Hairstylist Ajay Kaloya took to his Instagram space a few moments back and dropped a picture of the Barfi actor. In the black and white click, Ranbir stands against a wall, as he strikes a pose. He is seen wearing a shirt which he styled with a pair of denim pants. He is seen sporting a slight smile, as he flaunts his side profile to the camera. Needless to say, Ranbir looks quite dapper in the picture.

Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor’s photo:

Talking about his marriage to Alia Bhatt, Pinkvilla was the first to break that their wedding festivities will begin from the 13th of April. The lovebirds will tie the knot between 2 am to 4 am on the morning of 16th April, as the Kapoors have an obsession with the number 8. They will also host a wedding reception in Mumbai towards the end of the month.

On the work front, Ranbir will be soon seen in the much-awaited Brahmastra, where he will share screen space with Alia for the first time. He also has Shamshera, and Luv Ranjan’s next with Shraddha Kapoor. Ranbir will also feature in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal opposite Rashmika Mandanna.

