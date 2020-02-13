Love Aaj Kal: 5 reasons why you can’t miss Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan’s romantic drama this Valentine’s Day

Ahead of the release of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starrer Love Aaj Kal, here are the reasons why every cine buff must be excited to watch this romantic drama.

Valentine’s Day is just a few hours away and the lovebirds across the country must be having their special plans to celebrate this festival of love. And if you are a cine buff, watching a romantic movie will be with the best way to celebrate Valentine’s Day. So, this year, director Imtiaz Ali has come up with the perfect dose of love and entertainment with his upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in the lead.

And while the movie is inching towards its grand release tomorrow, we bring you some interesting reasons why this Sara and Kartik’s romantic drama should be a must watch for the cine buff in you on Valentine’s Day.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan to spill the magic of their chemistry on the silver screen

Sara and Kartik have been making the news long before they were roped in for Love Aaj Kal. After all, Sara had admitted of having a crush on Kartik during her debut on Koffee With Karan 6. Soon, there were reports of Sara and Kartik dating each other. And while their dating rumours got rife, fans have been eagerly waiting to witness their chemistry on the big screen. Although Sara and Kartik have apparently parted ways, their off screen chemistry continues to create a buzz.

Imtiaz Ali to return to direction after three years

Imtiaz Ali has been one of the finest directors in Bollywood and there are no second thoughts about it. He has given us some amazing movies like Jab We Met, Love Aaj Kal, Rockstar, Tamasha and much more. To note, Imtiaz is known for his unique style of story-telling which often makes the audience feel connected with his characters. Although his last directorial Jab Harry Met Sejal failed to create a buzz at the box office, Imtiaz is back with a yet another romantic drama this year.

Randeep Hooda to collaborate with Imtiaz for the third time

Apart from Sara and Kartik, Love Aaj Kal will star another talented actor from Bollywood. We are talking about Randeep Hooda who will play a pivotal role in the romantic drama. While Randeep has impressed the audience with his intense role in movies like Sarbjit, Sultan, Highway etc, this time the actor will be playing a different role as he will narrate his whirlwind romance-cum-separation story to Sara in the movie. To note, Love Aaj Kal marks Randeep’s third collaboration with Imtiaz after Highway and Cocktail.

A revamped version of 2009 release Love Aaj Kal

Ever since Imtiaz announced the title of Sara and Kartik starrer as Love Aaj Kal, there have been reports if it will be the sequel of the director’s 2009 release of the same name starring and . However, much contrary to the reports, this Love Aaj Kal will be a revamped version of the Saif Ali Khan starrer and will be redefining love as per the modern times. In fact, Imtiaz has also emphasised that the Sara-Kartik starrer is no way related to his previous directorial. However, comparisons are frequently drawn between the two movies.

Foot tapping numbers with the touch of soul stirring lyrics

Music forms an important segment of any movie and there is no denial to it. Interestingly, the songs of Love Aaj Kal which varies from foot-tapping numbers to some soul-stirring tracks, have already received a thumbs up from the audience. In fact, the tracks have already emerged as chartbusters and can also prove to be a crowd-puller.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More