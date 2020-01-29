Love Aaj Kal actor Arushi Sharma OPENS UP on co stars Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan

Arushi Sharma, who is marking her debut as the leading lady with the movie Love Aaj Kal, opened up on her co-stars Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan fronted Love Aaj Kal is undoubtedly one of the most awaited movies of the year. The movie marks the debut of Arushi Sharma as the leading lady after featuring in a cameo role in Imtiaz Alia's Tamasha. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the former engineering student revealed that she never had any plans to join Bollywood. She said that after playing the role of Sanjukta, she became popular.

In the same interview, she opened up on working Kartik Aaryan. She said that Kartik was friendly on the sets and made her feel comfortable. She said, "Even he is an engineer, it was like meeting an old buddy. He is an actor who is always trying to improve his craft and a good co-star who elevated my performance, too. He can stay focused even in chaos, I can't." She also talked about Sara, she said, "She has a lot of energy, is involved in every aspect of filmmaking."

Speaking of the movie, the trailer and the songs are receiving good response from the masses. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie is all set to release on 14 February 2020 on Valentine's Day. Aside from Sara, Kartik, and Arushi, the movie also stars Randeep Hooda in key role. For the unversed, the romantic drama is produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock films and Imtiaz Ali.

What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

Read More