Love Aaj Kal actress Sara Ali Khan has the best definition of Love on this Valentine's Day; Read On

The adorable couple of Bollywood Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are currently on a promotional spree to promote their first film together on 14 February 2020.

Sara Ali Khan made an entry into the world of Bollywood in 2018 with the movie Kedarnath in which she was paired up opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. However, the stunning beauty had already made headlines even before her entry into the film world. Being the daughter of and Amrita Singh, the actress was in the limelight much before she entered Bollywood. Sara shares a great bond with her mother Amrita and her Instagram posts are proof of it.

Recently, a video of Sara Ali Khan where she spoke about Love has gone viral on social media. In the video, the actress is expressing her love for her mother Amrita Singh and it will melt your heart. Sara was asked about a love story that she loves the most. On this, she said, "I think it will sound very cheesy but I think it's my mom's love story with me. Because I think that you know we are so programmed to kind of look at love just through the lens of romance. But I think that love eventually is about selfless sacrifice. And I think what she has done for me and she continues to do that for me, I think that is a good love story."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan, Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma. The movie is all set to release on Valentine's 2020 and is going to be a celebration of the love from two different eras. Apart from that, the actress will also be seen in David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1 co-starring and Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re with Dhanush and .

