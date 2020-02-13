Love Aaj Kal actress Sara Ali Khan has the best definition of Love on this Valentine's Day; Read On
Sara Ali Khan made an entry into the world of Bollywood in 2018 with the movie Kedarnath in which she was paired up opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. However, the stunning beauty had already made headlines even before her entry into the film world. Being the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, the actress was in the limelight much before she entered Bollywood. Sara shares a great bond with her mother Amrita and her Instagram posts are proof of it.
Recently, a video of Sara Ali Khan where she spoke about Love has gone viral on social media. In the video, the actress is expressing her love for her mother Amrita Singh and it will melt your heart. Sara was asked about a love story that she loves the most. On this, she said, "I think it will sound very cheesy but I think it's my mom's love story with me. Because I think that you know we are so programmed to kind of look at love just through the lens of romance. But I think that love eventually is about selfless sacrifice. And I think what she has done for me and she continues to do that for me, I think that is a good love story."
Mirror mirror- are you mommy or a reflection? The only difference between us- is I always want her attention She on the other hand is full of love, hugs and affection And undivided time and energy I sometimes forget to mention My anchor, my inspiration, the magician that takes away all tension She has cures for mood swings, hair-fall, dry skin and water retention Her versatility, commitment, patience, and selflessness is beyond my comprehension With her around no sadness lasts, no fear persists there can’t be much apprehension- Basically without contention, no need to even mention, mommy is best in every dimension. #amritakibeti #sarakishayari #gotitfrommymama #likemotherlikedaughter #mommyno1
Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan, Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma. The movie is all set to release on Valentine's 2020 and is going to be a celebration of the love from two different eras. Apart from that, the actress will also be seen in David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1 co-starring Varun Dhawan and Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.
Also Read: Sara Ali Khan to reprise mommy Amrita Singh's role in the remake of the 80s film Chameli Ki Shaadi? Read On
Add new comment