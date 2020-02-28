Love Aaj Kal, Bhoot, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan or Thappad: Which is the best film of the month? COMMENT

From rom-coms to films conveying social messages, there was a variety of film for audiences to choose from. Which is your favourite film of the month?

The month of February saw some fun releases at the box office. From rom-coms to films conveying social messages, there was a variety of film for audiences to choose from. Beginning this month, was and Aditya Roy Kapur's Malang which made a splash at the box office. The film was not a superhit but has raked in decent money and surpassed the Rs 50 crore mark. Next up was Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Love Aaj Kal which hit the theatres with sky high expectations but tanked massively.

While the film's songs and trailer was a hit, the duo failed to create the same magic as the original one. Post that, Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Vicky Kaushal starrer Bhoot both clashed at the box office. The starkly different films were a treat for movie buffs as SMZS highlighted same-sex relationships and homophobia, while Bhoot got horror to the big screen after a long, long time.

After these four films, 's hard hitting Thappad releases today in theatres and the film has already garnered great reviews. Pinkvilla's review for Thappad reads, "If Thappad is a breathing script, its soul is Taapsee Pannu. The actor conveys her character (homemaker) with dignity, grace and conviction. She is neither less feminist when she is taking care of the family, nor more when she files for a divorce."

So, which according to you is the best film of February 2020? Shoot your thoughts in the comments section below.

1. Malang

2. Love Aaj Kal

3. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

4. Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship

5. Thappad

Credits :Pinkvilla

