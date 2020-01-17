Love Aaj Kal: Deepika Padukone showers Imtiaz Ali with love for Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan starrer poster

Love Aaj Kal trailer released today. But before the trailer released, Imtiaz Ali dropped the poster of the Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer. Deepika Padukone showered the director with love.

The Love Aaj Kal trailer released today. The new romantic movie sees Kartik Aayan and Sara Ali Khan fill the shoes of and from the OG Love Aaj Kal. Ahead of the trailer release, director Imtiaz Ali took to Instagram to share the first poster of the love story. Soon after he shared the colourful poster, OG Love Aaj Kal star Deepika took to the comments section to shower the Love Aaj Kal director with love.

The Chhapaak actress wrote, "love you long long time Imti!" adding a red-lipped emoji. Imtiaz responded in a similar way. He wrote, "AajKal and all time!!!!" Deepika is yet to share her thoughts on the trailer. The poster sees Sara lying down on Kartik's back on a terrace. The poster features a postcard symbol with the 1990 and the hashtag 2020 to depict the difference in years.

Check out the poster and Deepika's reaction to it below:

While she might have not appeared in the trailer, we couldn't help remember Deepika when the Love Aaj Kal trailer dropped. From the moment "Ahun Ahun" began playing to Sara and Kartik having an emotional moment, there were numerous times when we recalled Deepika from Love Aaj Kal. Read all about it here: Love Aaj Kal Trailer: Five moments from Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan's love story that left us nostalgic

Deepika and Imtiaz have worked on numerous projects together. Apart from Love Aaj Kal, they have worked on Tamasha together. The script of Cocktail was written by Imtiaz. Meanwhile, Deepika has been busy with the promotions of Chhapaak. The movie released last week. Deepika plays the Malti, an acid attack victim in the movie. The actress is seen paired opposite Vikrant Massey in the Meghna Gulzar directorial.

Check out the box office report here: Chhapaak Box Office Collection Day 7: Deepika Padukone's film crashes by 40%, ends week one on a dismal note

