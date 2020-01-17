Love Aaj Kal: Did you know Arushi Sharma from Sara, Kartik's movie had starred in another Imtiaz Ali film?

Love Aaj Kal Trailer: While the audiences are going crazy over Sara and Kartik's sizzling chemistry, everyone is also talking about Kartik's chemistry with the other actress Arushi Sharma.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Love Aaj Kal had created a buzz since the announcement of the movie was made. The movie's trailer has been released today and fans are eagerly waiting for the movie to release. While the audiences are going crazy over Sara and Kartik's sizzling chemistry, everyone is also talking about Kartik's chemistry with the other actress Arushi Sharma. For the uninitiated, Arushi plays Kartik's love interest in the 90s era in the film. The one whom Kartik follows during his school days.

But this Love Aaj Kal is not Arushi's debut film. The actress was also a part of Imtiaz Ali's Tamasha starring and . The actress had portrayed the character of a school teacher Samyukta. The actress had also posted a collage with Ranbir, Deepika, Imtiaz Ali and during the screening of Tamasha. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Tamasha screening :) at Yash Raj studios Please go and watch Tamasha if you haven't already!" Though Arushi was left unnoticed in Tamasha, the actress is for sure to create a big impact with Love Aaj Kal.

Check out Arushi Sharma's Instagram post here:

Arushi will portray the role of Leena in Love Aaj Kal. She plays the role of a schoolgirl in the film who grows up falling in love with Kartik and his cute behavior. The two look cute together and their chemistry also makes the audience gaga over them.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie also stars Randeep Hooda. The movie is the sequel of the 2009 movie of the same name starring and Deepika Padukone. The film portrayed the feeling of pure love which never changes, although the perspective of realising one's soulmate has changed over time. The 2009 movie was a big hit and loved and appreciated by the audience. Love Aaj Kal will hit the theaters on this Valentine's Day.

Check out Love Aaj Kal's trailer here:

Also Read: Love Aaj Kal Trailer: Kartik Aaryan and Sara are the new age Deepika & Saif dealing with relationship issues

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More