Love Aaj Kal duo Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan twist the lemon and spoon race to a fun dance video; WATCH

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have our attention once again, but this time, there's a twist to it. Check it out in this video.

Love Aaj Kal duo Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have all the Sartik fans waiting for the film and even though the trailer opened up to mixed reactions, we are still looking forward to the movie, just like so many of them. Both the songs from the film, Shayad and Haan Main Galat have hit it off well with the audiences and now, Sara and Kartik have added some twist to the second song from their album.

Yep, Sara shared a video of her and Kartik dancing to the track of Haan Main Galat, however, they both have a spoon with lemon in their mouth, just like the race, but it is dancing here. Clearly, the idea here is to do it with a twist and well, they are doing it just fine, and we wonder how much of it can any of us do. Check out the video of Sara and Kartik dancing with a twist right here:

(ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Love Aaj Kal duo Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan can't stop gushing as they head to the airport)

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, talking about the legacy that she carried and if it is any kind of pressure to carry it, Sara says, "I believe that anything in life is as much pressure as you take. I love my job and every day of it. I never looked at it as pressure. I also realised and recognised that if I feel pressurised with the fact that I'm Saif and Amrita's daughter, which is also something that I'm immensely proud of, then I really won't be able to perform. So taking that pressure is not smart."

Credits :Instagram

Read More